No Notice when Home Help Cancelled – July 4th, 2019

Ann’s mother has Alzheimer’s disease and six days a week, a home help comes in for 45 minutes and helps her washed and ready for the day. However, on Tuesday, the home help took ill and couldn’t come to work. Ann says the HSE never rang to let the family know that morning.

