No Hoodies for Students in Cold Classrooms? – November 10th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Yesterday a parent emailed to say their daughter and other students are not allowed to wear hoodies or jumpers to keep them warm. Windows are open in classrooms to allow for ventilation to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Kacper Bogalecki is regional officer for Kerry with the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR