No Extra Train Service for Kerry Games – August 7th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Irish Rail says no special train is being put on for Kerry supporters travelling to Dublin this weekend. Listeners have highlighted a number of concerns with the train service on Sunday. Donal O’Reilly believes the booking system discriminates against families with children. Meanwhile Martin Leane of the Kerry Supporters Club and chairman of the County Board, Tim Murphy, express their disappointment that there isn’t an extra train being put on for Kerry supporters.

