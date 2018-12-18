No Draft Net Fishing on North Kerry River From January 1st – December 18th, 2018

Salmon fishing on a north Kerry river is to be curtailed and, in some cases, stopped entirely due to a lack of stocks. Draft net fishing licences will not be issued for the Cashen next year as Inland Fisheries Ireland says the Feale is not reaching conservation limits. Cllr Aoife Thornton and draft net fishermen Colin Browne and Michael Beasley spoke to Jerry.

