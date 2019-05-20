No Consultation on New One-Way System – May 20th, 2019

By
Admin
-

The Dale Road, also known as Rathscannell, is one of the worst road accident blackspots in Kerry. It’s also the main road to Ballybunion. Residents have campaigned for a major upgrade. However, Blánaid Walsh says plans – particularly the introduction of a one-way system on the road within the next fortnight – were made without consulting residents.

