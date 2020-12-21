No Coming Home this Covid Christmas – December 21st, 2020

By
Admin
-

With the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in the South of England that has been found to be 70% more transmissible than the existing strains, the Government has halted travel between Ireland and Britain until at least tomorrow. Margaret Rochford and Noel O’Sullivan of the Kerry Association in London speak to Jerry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR