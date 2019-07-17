No August Hedge-Cutting – July 17th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Heritage Minister Josepha Madigan has decided, in the interests of biodiversity, not to allow hedge-cutting on a trial basis in August. Under the Wildlife Act, it’s an offence to cut hedges between March 1st and August 31st. Cllr Dan McCarthy gave his reaction to the decision.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR