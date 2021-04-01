Today’s Irish Independent reported that the Dublin senior football squad had broken COVID-19 rules on gatherings when they met for a training session.
https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/dublin-gaa-stars-broke-rules-on-covid-gatherings-with-early-morning-training-40263682.html
John Fogarty is GAA correspondent with the Irish Examiner.
No April Fool’s Joke: Dubs Caught Training – April 1st, 2021
