Night of Shame in Las Vegas – October 8th, 2018

Mass brawls, melees and street violence marred the encounter between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. After defeating McGregor, Khabib jumped off the apron to attack McGregor’s training partner and Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis. He said he had been provoked by McGregor’s racist language. Pádraig Harnett of Radio Kerry Sports is not impressed.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/0610_mcgregor.mp3