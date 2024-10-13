Youth empathy charity to expand to Kerry

An award-winning national youth empathy charity hopes to expand its programmes to schools and youth groups in Kerry.

Narrative 4 uses innovative storytelling and story exchange programmes to improve social skills, self-esteem, and social cohesion. It wants Ireland to emulate France by introducing empathy lessons in all schools to promote wellbeing and bridge divides.

Research has demonstrated that Narrative 4's programmes effectively increase empathy skills, strengthen relationships, reduce stress, and boost positive emotions such as confidence, optimism, and a sense of belonging, according to studies from the University of Chicago, University of Limerick, NUIG, and Yale University.

Narrative 4's Story Exchange programme is closely aligned with the new Junior Cert Wellbeing programme, making it an invaluable tool for teachers across Ireland. The programme supports key wellbeing goals, such as fostering resilience, enhancing emotional and social competence, and building a sense of belonging among students.

Dr. James Lawlor is the Director of Narrative 4

Narrative 4 is offering subsidised facilitator training to teachers and youth workers throughout the county. It says the training can help cultivate greater levels of empathy and connection in schools, communities, and across society.

Narrative 4 operates a 'train the trainer' programme in Ireland, which has trained over 1,000 secondary school teachers and youth workers across 302 schools. With 40% of secondary schools having at least one N4-trained teacher, these educators and community leaders are better equipped to support young people in mental health, resilience, and team building.

Practitioners have reported improvements in school and group dynamics, culture, and cohesion. Additionally, Narrative 4 runs the Empathy School Award programme, conducts research, hosts conferences, and engages in partnerships with organisations like Gaisce and the Irish Prison Service. This work is also being expanded cross-border thanks to support from Creative Ireland's Shared Island initiative.

Narrative 4's impactful work has garnered significant support from key funders, including Rethink Ireland and the JP McManus Charitable Foundation. As the organisation looks to expand its programs further, additional support will be crucial to reach even more young people.

For more information about Narrative 4, please visit www.narrative4.ie