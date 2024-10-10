Young musicians to be honoured at Patrick O’Keeffe Festival

The Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival has announced winners of this year's young musician award.

The Castleisland-based festival is a beacon of the Irish traditional music scene, and this year it will take place from Thursday 24th October to Sunday October 27th.

The festival’s Young Musician Award, introduced in 2021, aims to inspire young musicians to immerse themselves in the rich musical traditions of Sliabh Luachra.

Accordion player Michael Healy from Kilcummin, and Áine Teape who plays the flute and uilleann pipes, from Ballinspittle in Cork, are this year’s winners.

They will both be among the performers at the Sliabh Luachra concert on the Saturday of the Patrick O'Keeffe festival, which is one of the main highlights.

Events and concerts are taking place all around Castleisland and the wider area across the four days.

A full schedule of events and concerts taking place as part of this year’s festival is available here.