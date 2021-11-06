Works to fix Ardfert flooding to begin this month

Works aiming to alleviate flooding in Ardfert are to get underway before the middle of this month (November).

Kerry County Council engineer, Colm Mangan says funding has been received from Irish Water to upgrade manholes, lay a storm overflow pipe and provide extra road gullies near the Station Road junction.

When this work is completed at the end of November, work will begin on the Listellick to Tubrid watermain, which will provide an alternative supply for Ardfert by early next summer.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris told the Tralee Municipal District meeting that Ardfert has had 38 burst water mains in one year alone.