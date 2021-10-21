Works on Ardfert water scheme, which burst over 30 times in 12-months, to begin soon

Works on the Ardfert Water Supply Scheme, which had over 30 breaks in 12 months, are to begin in the coming weeks.

The works are due to begin at the end of this month or beginning of November.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council John Breen provided an update at the monthly meeting of the council, following a question from Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris.

Figures provided by the council to Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris last month show there were 32 breaks on the Ardfert Water Supply Scheme between July 2020 to June of this year.

There've been further breaks since those figures were revealed, including last Saturday and Monday morning.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, John Breen said Irish Water has allocated €1.25m to lay 6km of a new uPVC watermain from Listellick to the Tubrid reservoir and for the necessary upgrading of ancillary pumps at Ballybeggan, Tralee.

This will connect the Ardfert and Central Regional Water Supply Schemes.

These works are expected to commence at the end of the month or in early November.

Mr Breen said the works will take five months to complete.

He stated there was a delay getting materials, but added the works should be completed by the end of April or early May.