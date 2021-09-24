Work underway to complete 14 homes in one of Kerry's most infamous ghost estates

Work is underway to complete 14 homes in one of Kerry's most infamous ghost estates.

The Annagh Banks estate in Castlemaine is being taken over by a housing association. Site clearance works have begun and it's expected the homes will be available for social housing in six months.

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says it's one small part of the solutions needed to address the housing crisis.

However, he says this is great news for people waiting for a home and the area in general:

Deputy Government Chief Whip and Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is calling for major changes in the budget to tackle the housing crisis.

He has put together a document and is lobbying senior ministers to try and get his proposals adopted.

Deputy Brendan Griffin says he's been calling for measures to support first-time buyers for years: