Woman who died in Killarney crash named locally

Dec 2, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
The woman killed in a fatal crash in Killarney earlier this week, has been named locally as Marie Murphy.

The single vehicle collision occurred Wednesday evening at 5.40pm on the Rock Road, Killarney.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who were in area between 5.15pm and 5.45pm - and who have camera footage, including dash-cam  - to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

 

