Woman tells Tralee court she pursued case for silent victims of sexual assault 

The victim of a sexual assault in Dingle said she drew strength to pursue the case from those who suffer in silence.

The 27-year-old woman, who can't be named for legal reasons, gave a victim impact statement at Tralee Circuit Court.

The statement was taken during the sentencing hearing of 39-year-old Barry Gilfillan of The Grove, Main Street, Dingle.

He was found guilty of sexually assaulting the woman in his apartment in November 2019.

The woman had been out in Dingle with friends, including a mutual friend of Barry Gilfillan, but she and Mr Gilfillan never met on the night.

The mutual friend invited the woman and another friend to stay at Mr Gilfillan's apartment, and the three of them went to sleep in Mr Gilfillan's bed.

Later Mr Gilfillan returned to his apartment, and got into his bed, where he sexually assaulted the woman while she slept.

Mr Gilfillan told gardaí he thought, in his dazed state as he awoke, that she was his ex-girlfriend, and he stopped immediately when he realised what he was doing.

At his sentencing hearing, the woman said she started off that weekend on a night out with friends, and ended it in the sexual assault treatment unit 150km away.

She said she couldn't work or sleep after the assault, and had to return to counselling.

She said most of the strength she got to go through with the case was from women who have been assaulted and suffer in silence.

She said she hopes this shows them that justice can be done.

Judge Sinead Behan said the incident involved a sexual assault in circumstances where the woman was asleep and vulnerable.

Judge Behan said women are entitled to sleep in any bed, anywhere at any time without being assaulted.

Judge Behan said a custodial sentence is warranted in this case, but she would like to think about it further, bearing in mind the impact prison time would have on Mr Gilfillan, a practising physiotherapist.

She remanded Mr Gilfillan in custody until June 27th to decide his sentence.