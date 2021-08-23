Advertisement
Woman left terrified after man gets into her car in Killarney

Aug 23, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Woman left terrified after man gets into her car in Killarney
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man got into a parked car beside a woman in Killarney and stole items.

Around 20 past 11 on last Wednesday night (August 18th) the woman and her son were returning to their car on High Street.

Her son, who was a distance from the vehicle, unlocked it using the key fob and the woman got into the passenger seat.

Another man then got into the driver seat and stole money and the car’s tax and NCT discs.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says the incident was very frightening for the woman and has the following description of the suspect:

Meanwhile, Gardaí are investigating a break-in at Tarbert Island boat house during which two ribs were stolen.

The incident happened between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious to contact them:

