Woman in 60s airlifted to UHK

A woman in her sixties has been airlifted to University Hospital Kerry after she fell while climbing a mountain near Cahersiveen.

The woman was part of a group that was climbing Cnoc na dTobar when she fell at a point 350 metres near the top.

Valentia Coast Guard was notified of the accident at 2.37 this afternoon.

Iveragh Coast Guard took part in the operation and helped paramedics who treated the woman at the scene of the accident.

Rescue Helicopter 117 from Waterford brought her to UHK.

She has a suspected broken ankle and wrist fracture.