Woman dies in crash on Tralee to Listowel Road

A woman in her twenties has died in a collision on the Tralee to Listowel Road.

The crash involving a car and truck happened around 1.15pm.

The woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck didn’t require medical treatment on site.

Gardaí are at the scene at Pope’s Cross and the road is currently closed for a technical examination.

Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Tralee, in any Garda station or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.