Woman airlifted to hospital after stag attack in Glencar area

Jan 23, 2022 18:01 By radiokerrynews
A woman's recovering today after being attacked by a stag in the Glencar area yesterday.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that the attack took place near a private residence in a remote area in the foothills of the MacGillycuddy Reeks on Saturday.

The middle-aged woman was airlifted to hospital after being attacked by what was described as a medium-sized, wild red stag.

It's believed she suffered a number of injuries, including broken ribs, and remains in hospital.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service issue regular warnings about the danger of wild deer, particularly in the autumn during the rutting season.

 

