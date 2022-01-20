Wind turbine claims in public notice discussed at KCC meeting

Kerry County Council says it’ll look at a notice printed in a local newspaper before deciding what action to take.

At today’s meeting of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, a number of councillors raised concerns about a notice relating to the county development plan and the effect of wind turbines. Cathaoirleach Fionnán Fitzgerald said he received a screenshot of the notice which appeared in today’s Kerry’s Eye.

The notice, which references nearly a dozen areas around Scartaglin and Sliabh Luachra, says wind turbines are fine for areas such as Kilgarvan, but not in their own local areas. The notice claims that turbines’ shadow flickers lead to depression and that no fire service could extinguish a blaze if storage batteries were to catch fire.

It also sought for local councillors to let the public know which way they voted on the Kerry County Draft Development Plan 2022-2028. However, this document is still in public consultation stage and no vote has taken place.

Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald said some details in the notice weren’t correct, while Cllr Charlie Farrelly said he was dumbfounded that it was printed. Director of Services John Breen said there’s been no decision made in relation to the development plan and that it, along with every planning file since 1963, is available for the public to view.

He said the council will have a look at the notice before deciding its next course of action.