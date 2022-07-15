Wild Atlantic Way clean-up taking place at Fenit this weekend

A Wild Atlantic Way clean-up will take place on Fenit this weekend (July 16th).

Clean Coasts and Fáilte Ireland are teaming up to run the event this Saturday, July 16th.

It will include a clean-up on Fenit Beach, along with tea, coffee, and treats afterwards.

Anyone attending is advised to meet at the lifeguard hut on Fenit Beach at 11am, where the Clean Coasts officer will give a safety introduction before offering a Clean Coasts kit to all the volunteers.

People can get more information, and register for the event at https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/kerry-fenit-beach-clean-coasts-failte-ireland-clean-up-tickets-379290186157.