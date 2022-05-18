Widespread disruption at UHK due to medical scientists’ industrial action

The HSE says industrial action will have a 'very disabling impact' on hospitals throughout the country today.

Over 2,100 medical scientists are stopping routine lab services for 12 hours - ending at 8 o'clock tonight in a pay dispute.

People are being asked to only attend University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today if absolutely necessary.

It’s due to the medical scientists’ industrial action, which is also leading to the cancellation of many inpatient and day-case elective procedures, and outpatient appointments.

There’ll be significant disruption and service delays in University Hospital Kerry today between 8am and 8pm, due to the planned industrial action by the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association.

It’s leading to the cancellation of many inpatient and day-case elective procedures and outpatient appointments.

The hospital has been contacting patients directly to cancel appointments, which will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

The South/South West Hospital Group is asking patients not to phone UHK, adding information for all hospitals is available on hse.ie/disruptions.

As well as disruption to hospitals, routine GP testing services will also be suspended today.