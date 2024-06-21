West Kerry students representing Ireland at European entrepreneur event

Five West Kerry students are representing Ireland at a European entrepreneur event next month.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne students, Katie Ní Éanacháin, Riona Ní Gealbháin, Kate Ní Shuilleabháin, Oisin Ó Dubhda and Cian Ó Gallchobhair won the Junior Achievement Ireland competition.

The students, who have just completed transition year, created a business called Glan Go Glas which is natural cleaning products.

They will now travel to Catania in Sicily to compete in the European leg of the competition which takes place from July 2nd to 5th.

At the competition they’ll will have the opportunity to showcase their company to business leaders and organisations.

Kate Ní Shuilleabháin says creating the business was an enjoyable but challenging experience: