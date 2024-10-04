West Kerry group wins inaugural Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh Heritage award

A West Kerry group has won a new Heritage Council award named after the late Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The legendary GAA commentator from Dún Síon died earlier this year at the age of 93, and the Heritage Council has now created the Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh – Gradam Dúchais, or Intangible Cultural Heritage Award.

This is awarded to an event or project that encouraged a greater appreciation of an element of our intangible cultural heritage, including crafts, skills, customs, or practices.

The Maharees Conservation Association has been announced as inaugural winners today for its currach-making demonstration during National Heritage Week with the O’Leary family.

The award was launched today by Tánaiste Micheál Martin at a special event in Cork, and all heritage winners will be honoured at a ceremony in Dublin on November 15th.