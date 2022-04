A West Kerry festival is to return this year.

Féile na Bealtaine is taking place throughout the Dingle Peninsula from April 28th to May 2nd.

Dancers, musicians, and storytellers will feature across the weekend.

Advertisement

Festival events include a rehearsed reading of a new play titled Maeveen, written by Michael Hilliard Mulcahy, which was inspired by the reopening of the Kerry babies’ case in 2018 on Sunday May 1st.

Full for the full events programme, visit feilenabealtaine.ie.