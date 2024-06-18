Advertisement
West Kerry farmer seeks meeting with Justice Minister over threats to landowners

Jun 18, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry farmer seeks meeting with Justice Minister over threats to landowners
John Joe Fitzgerald elected vice-chair of Kerry IFA, March 2021
A farming leader from West Kerry is seeking a meeting with the Minister for Justice and senior gardaí over threats to farmers by recreational users of their lands.

John Joe Fitzgerald, who farms the slopes of Mount Brandon, is Vice-President of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association.

The association surveyed farmers in upland areas, some of whom have said they are afraid to visit their own land at weekends because of threats from people; one had been threatened with a gun.

John Joe Fitzgerald said attempts by the organisation to get a meeting with Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, have been fobbed off.

He says the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association is now seeking a meeting with Justice Minister Helen McEntee and senior gardaí, to come up with a plan to deal with this.

