West Kerry dune blaze could've been worse without community response

The local community has been praised for their response in stopping a fire at a West Kerry beach.

The alarm was raised to a blaze in the sand dunes at the Maharees, at around 12.30 this afternoon.

Emergency Services were alerted to a fire at the Maharabeg Cut, of the Maharees this afternoon.

Advertisement

Firefighters from Tralee brought the flames under control.

A large section of the Special Area of Conservation was damage in the blaze.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a lit cigarette may have started the fire.

Advertisement

Hugh Roberts of the Maharees Conservation Association, Dune Management Committee is reminding people to exercise caution around sand dunes in the current weather.

Advertisement

Martha Farrell is Treasurer of the Maharees Conservation Association, she praised the efforts of over 20 locals who assisted in tackling the blaze.

Advertisement