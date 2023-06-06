Advertisement
News

West Kerry dune blaze could've been worse without community response

Jun 6, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
West Kerry dune blaze could've been worse without community response West Kerry dune blaze could've been worse without community response
Photo by David Nelligan
Share this article

The local community has been praised for their response in stopping a fire at a West Kerry beach.

The alarm was raised to a blaze in the sand dunes at the Maharees, at around 12.30 this afternoon.

Emergency Services were alerted to a fire at the Maharabeg Cut, of the Maharees this afternoon.

Advertisement

Firefighters from Tralee brought the flames under control.

A large section of the Special Area of Conservation was damage in the blaze.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a lit cigarette may have started the fire.

Advertisement

Hugh Roberts of the Maharees Conservation Association, Dune Management Committee is reminding people to exercise caution around sand dunes in the current weather.

 

Advertisement

Martha Farrell is Treasurer of the Maharees Conservation Association, she praised the efforts of over 20 locals who assisted in tackling the blaze.

 

Advertisement

Photo by David Nelligan

Advertisement
Photo by David Nelligan

Photo by David Nelligan
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus