Water Safety Ireland urging Kerry festive swimmers to be mindful of the effect of new moon

Water Safety Ireland is urging Kerry people planning festive swims, to be mindful of the effect of a new moon.

They say this will lead to higher tides in our waters throughout the weekend.

Charity Swims will take place across the county’s shores on Christmas Day.

IWS are advising swimmers to stay within your depth and close to shore will help avoid rip currents.

The charity say swimmers can help prevent cold shock, by splashing themselves with water while getting in slowly, while to avoid the risk of hypothermia, people should get out without delay and warm up quickly.

Water Saftey Ireland say if you see somebody in trouble in the water, to follow the steps of; SHOUT – REACH – THROW

The charity say children should stay away from edges of shorelines, lakes and rivers.

SHOUT - to calm, encourage and orientate them;

REACH - with anything that prevents you from entering the water;

THROW - a ringbuoy or any floating object to them and call 999 or 112 for the Coast Guard.

Thousands of people will be taking family strolls by rivers, lakes and shorelines. Children should be told to stay away from edges. The lower low tides of a new moon often tempt coastal walkers to explore further from shore, posing a greater risk of being stranded by fast, incoming tides. Carry a fully charged phone to dial 112 or 999 in an emergency.