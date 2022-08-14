Advertisement
Water restrictions may be needed as Kerry network recovers from major burst

Aug 14, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrynews
Water restrictions may be required as supply is restored to all 4,000 people in Kerry who were affected by a major burst last night.

Crews worked overnight to repair the burst on Kerry’s Central Regional Water Supply Scheme, which supplies around 60,000 people across the county.

Works have now been completed and Irish Water says most of those affected will already have had their supply restored.

Irish Water says that there still may be some intermittent water restrictions required in some areas over the coming days as the network continues to recover.

It’s urging customers to continue to conserve water, as the major burst combined with the recent heatwave, means reservoir supplies are very low here in Kerry.

