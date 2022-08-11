Water restricted overnight in some parts of mid Kerry and Killarney

Water was restricted overnight in some parts of mid-Kerry and the greater Killarney area.

Irish Water says says due to low water levels affecting part of the wider Breanlee, Mid-Kerry and Milltown Water Supply Schemes, night time restrictions were implemented for reservoirs feeding Breanlee, Barleymount, Knockavota, Milltown, Aghadoe and some surrounding areas.

The utility says Killorglin town centre wasn’t affected although some outlying areas might have been.

The restrictions were introduced at 11 o’clock last night and continued until 7 o’clock this morning.

Irish Water says the overnight restrictions were introduced to help restore reservoir levels and maintain daily water supply to customers.

The utility says restrictions may need to be continued over the coming as nights as the system comes under more pressure due to current hot spell and increased demand.

Irish Water and Kerry County Council are monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and are taking remedial measures to maintain normal supply.

However, they’re asking the public to reduce their water use, such as turning off the hose, avoiding power washes, checking for leaks on outdoor taps, and that paddling and swimming pools use huge volumes of water so to consider reusing that water for the garden or other purposes