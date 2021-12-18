WALK PEER Supported Transition programme to be rolled out in Kerry

A programme that develops pathways to further education, training and employment for students with special educational needs is to be rolled out in Kerry.

A collaboration between Inspired Tralee and a Dublin-based disability group will see the WALK PEER Supported Transition programme rolled out across a number of special needs schools in Kerry.

This partnership has been made possible by funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund.

Advertisement

Inspired's Manager Liz Maher says Inspired and WALK will pool resources to ensure that students with disabilities are provided with optimal choices based on their interests, aspirations and values.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.