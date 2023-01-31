Walk-ins for Covid-19 vaccine available in Kerry this week and the bank holiday weekend

All adults and children over five years old are being advised to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says walk-in are available this week and across the bank holiday weekend at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21).

The walk-ins are available on tomorrow from 9:15am-1:15pm and 2-3pm for people aged 12 and older; it will also be available from 3:30pm-4:30pm for children aged five to 11.

On Saturday, the vaccination centre will be open from 9:15am-1:15pm and 2-4:30pm for people aged 12 and older.

Walk-ins are available on next Monday, February 6th from 10am-3:30pm for people aged 12 and older.

More information can be found on www.hse.ie.