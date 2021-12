The HSE has announced that walk-in vaccinations will be offered in Tralee on Monday.

A walk-in clinic will take place in the former BorgWarner facility in Monavalley from 8:30am to 4:30 pm on Monday.

Anyone aged 40 and over can receive their booster jab at the clinic on Monday.

The clinic in Monavalley is also giving out walk-in vaccines today until 4:30pm, with no queues reported up to 4pm.