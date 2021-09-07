Advertisement
Walk-in vaccine clinics in Kerry

Sep 7, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Walk-in vaccination clinics will again be available in Kerry this week.

Anyone eligible for a Pfizer BioNtech vaccine can receive a first or second dose without an appointment at either the Tralee or Killarney centres next Thursday (September 9th) between 3pm and 8pm.

The Tralee centre is at Kerry Sports Academy and the Killarney centre is at Killarney Sports and Leisure.

Those attending for either a first or second dose should check hse.ie to make sure they are eligible and that they bring all necessary documentation, including photo identification.

For anyone waiting for a second dose, you can still attend regardless of where you got your first shot.

 

