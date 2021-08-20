Walk-in COVID test centre in Killarney on Sunday

A pop-up COVID-19 test site is running in Killarney this weekend.

The centre is being set up in response to high levels of the virus circulating in the community in Kerry.

The HSE says walk-in testing in several parts of the Kerry and Cork region has proven to be quite successful in detecting and containing cases of Covid-19 in recent months.

No appointments are needed to attend the site at Killarney Community Hospital, St Margaret's Road.

The test centre will operate on Sunday (August 22nd) from 11am to 7pm.

Everyone attending for testing needs to bring a photo ID and a mobile phone number to receive their results.

This site was planned in partnership by Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, the National Ambulance Service and public health experts.

Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the Department of Public Health HSE South, Dr Peter Barrett, thanked those who have come forward for this kind of testing so far.

Dr Barrett said they know there are high levels of Covid-19 circulating in Kerry at present and by people getting tested it helps the community keep the virus under control.