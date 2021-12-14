Walk-in booster vaccination in Tralee this Saturday

Walk-in vaccinations will be held this Saturday at the HSE centre in Monavalley, Tralee - the first time a walk-in clinic for booster jabs has been organised in Kerry.

The HSE says the walk-in clinic will take place there from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Saturday (December 18th).

Booster doses on this day will be offered to people aged 50 and over.

The Eircode for the Kerry vaccination centre at the former BorgWarner factory in Monavalley, Tralee is V92 HT21.

There will also be a pop-up booster vaccination clinic at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre.

South South West Hospital Group and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, which are responsible for the roll-out, say the Tralee centre is vaccinating more than 800 people a day.

They're vaccinating by appointments only in the Monavalley clinic in Tralee on weekdays this week - with groups including people aged between 50 and 59; those aged 18 - 44 who are at a high risk or a very high risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19, and people who recently registered for first and second doses of coronavirus vaccination.

The HSE says the three vaccination centres in Kerry and Cork (Tralee, Bantry Primary Care Centre, and Cork City Hall) are all adding to their staff numbers and extending their opening hours.

A pop-up booster vaccination clinic will also take place over the weekend at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre.

Before travelling to a vaccination centre, the HSE is urging us to check if we are eligible for a booster vaccination. Details are at hse.ie/findvc

Mallow – pop-up vaccination centre at Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre

A pop-up walk-in vaccination clinic will be available this Saturday, December 18th and Sunday, December 19th, 9.15am to 4.15pm. This walk-in clinic will offer booster vaccinations for eligible people aged 50 and over.

Bantry vaccination centre, Bantry Primary Care Centre

A further walk-in vaccination clinic will take place here this Sunday, December 19th for booster vaccinations for eligible people aged 50 and over.

The HSE is vaccinating by appointment on weekdays this week with groups including people aged between 50 and 59; cohorts 4 and 7 (18 -44 year olds who are at high risk or very high risk), and people who recently registered for first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccination.

As well as walk-in clinics, all centres are:

- offering outreach clinics to vaccinate housebound people at home.

- offering appointments for booster vaccinations to eligible people aged 50 and over.

- offering appointments to any remaining healthcare workers yet to receive a booster.

- offering appointment to people in vaccination groups 4 and 7.

- travelling to residential centres to vaccinate any remaining residents who haven’t been in a position to receive a booster vaccination earlier in the campaign.

The HSE are asking people to take their appointment when it is offered if at all possible, and if not to let the HSE know if you do not wish to take up your appointment

The public have three options to cancel appointments are as follows: