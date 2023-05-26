Vote on the Right To Be Forgotten is great news

An Ireland South MEP, has reacted to enshrinement of the Right To Be Forgotten in EU law for the first time.

Deidre Clune, who represents Kerry, says it's great news for survivors of cancer and other chronic diseases.

The ‘Right to be Forgotten’ means people don’t have to disclose previous cancer diagnoses to banks and insurance companies, provided a certain time has elapsed since the end of their treatment.

Advertisement

This week the European Parliament’s Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee voted to enshrine it in Law.