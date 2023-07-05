Vote on future investments taking place at Kerry-Coop’s special general meeting

A vote will be taken on future investments at Kerry-Coop’s special general meeting this afternoon.

The meeting was organised after a number of shareholders, who have concerns over the co-op’s plans for a joint venture with Kerry Group, wanted a vote on a share redemption scheme.

The venture involves Kerry Co-op, which is the largest shareholder in Kerry Group, buying back the plc’s milk processing facilities for dairy farmers.

The resolution seeks to cap investments made by Kerry Co-op’s board at €50 million in a five-year period.

If an investment exceeds this, it would need to be approved by shareholders at a special general meeting.

The meeting is taking place in the Kerry Sports Academy at the Munster Technological University.