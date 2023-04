Volunteers are needed to help save the sand dunes at Banna Beach.

Much of the dune system has become exposed and fragile over the years.

Banna Coastcare is having its first ever Marram grass planting event this Sunday between 10.30am and 12 noon, and is looking for volunteers to help.

Rachel Boyle from Banna Coastcare says sand dunes play a vital role in protecting our coasts, and provide an important habitat for plants and wildlife.