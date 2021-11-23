Advertisement
Valentia Cable Station and link to Canada moves step closer to UNESCO status

Nov 23, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Valentia Cable Station and link to Canada moves step closer to UNESCO status
The first transatlantic cable project, including its origin on Valentia Island, has moved a step closer to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

An advisory group has given recommendations to Minister of State with Responsibility for Heritage Malcom Noonan on the suitability of Irish attractions being considered for UNESCO status.

The first major step towards World Heritage status is the inclusion on a country’s tentative list.

The advisory group says the Transatlantic Cable Ensemble, which includes the connection between Valentia and Heart’s Content in Canada, could be included on the tentative list.

The group says the site’s universal value must first be further shown through additional work in relation to authenticity and integrity.

You can  find more information here.

