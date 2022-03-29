Advertisement
News

Vaccine appointments available in Kerry

Mar 29, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Vaccine appointments available in Kerry Vaccine appointments available in Kerry
Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Covid 19 vaccination clinics will be open in Kerry over the next few days.

Appointments for first, second and booster vaccines will be available to people aged 12 and over on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday morning will see appointments limited to first and second doses for 5 to 11 year-olds.

Advertisement

Walk-in clinics are open for 5 to 11 year-olds on Thursday and Friday.

The Kerry vaccination centre is located at the old BorgWarner facility in Monavalley, Tralee.

Appointments can be made on hse.ie.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus