Vaccine appointments available in Kerry

Covid 19 vaccination clinics will be open in Kerry over the next few days.

Appointments for first, second and booster vaccines will be available to people aged 12 and over on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Thursday morning will see appointments limited to first and second doses for 5 to 11 year-olds.

Walk-in clinics are open for 5 to 11 year-olds on Thursday and Friday.

The Kerry vaccination centre is located at the old BorgWarner facility in Monavalley, Tralee.

Appointments can be made on hse.ie.