On-campus student accommodation is costing up to 12-thousand euro for the upcoming academic year.

Students unions say many are commuting long distances, couch surfing, or sleeping in their car due to the ongoing accommodation shortage.

The Union of Students in Ireland, wants to see regulations brought in for homeowners who offer a spare room for 'digs'.

USI President, Chris Clifford, who's from Kerry, says the struggle to find a place to live is causing huge stress for students: