University Hospital Kerry launches appointment reminder text service

University Hospital Kerry has launched a two-way SMS messaging reminder service.

It aims to enhance patient engagement and reduce missed appointments, by engaging with patients via text, allowing them to confirm or cancel appointments directly.

UHK says patients will receive initial outpatient details, via letter, before the first text reminder is sent ten days before the scheduled appointment.

Patients can respond by replying with the letter "Y" to confirm, or "N" to indicate non-attendance.

If no response is received a second reminder text will be sent out five days prior to the appointment.

The Tralee hospital says if no response, or an “N” is received to this reminder, the patient will be contacted to reschedule, or remove them if the appointment is no longer needed.