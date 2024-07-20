Advertisement
News

University Hospital Kerry launches appointment reminder text service

Jul 20, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry launches appointment reminder text service
Share this article

University Hospital Kerry has launched a two-way SMS messaging reminder service.

It aims to enhance patient engagement and reduce missed appointments, by engaging with patients via text, allowing them to confirm or cancel appointments directly.

UHK says patients will receive initial outpatient details, via letter, before the first text reminder is sent ten days before the scheduled appointment.

Advertisement

Patients can respond by replying with the letter "Y" to confirm, or "N" to indicate non-attendance.

If no response is received a second reminder text will be sent out five days prior to the appointment.

The Tralee hospital says if no response, or an “N” is received to this reminder, the patient will be contacted to reschedule, or remove them if the appointment is no longer needed.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry College develops TY module to build interest in construction careers
Advertisement
President honours Dunnes Stores workers who began protest against Apartheid 40 years ago today
Younger brother of man killed in Tralee graveyard attack found guilty of his murder
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry College develops TY module to build interest in construction careers
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry FC advance in Cup; Kingdom underage sides play today
All Ireland semi final day for the Kingdom
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus