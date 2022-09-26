Underage Kerry football game abandoned after altercation

An underage football match in Kerry was abandoned at the weekend when parents of one team refused to let their children continue following a violent incident.

The game was stopped with 10 minutes to go.

The under-15 championship match was stopped when a mentor of one of the clubs involved was injured in an altercation.

Radio Kerry understands the mentor had to go to University Hospital Kerry for treatment following the incident.

Parents of players from the same club refused a request to continue the game which resulted in its abandonment.

Radio Kerry has contacted the GAA for comment.

This is the second underage game in the county to be abandoned in the past few weeks.

Kerry’s Coiste na nÓg - the organisation which is in charge of underage GAA- is investigating the abandonment of an under-11 hurling match earlier this month after reports of abuse of the referee.