Unaccompanied provisional license holder arrested for drug driving in Listowel

Oct 22, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Kerry have arrested a motorist caught driving under the influence of cocaine.

A Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoint was conducted in Listowel overnight.

The driver failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cocaine, while a significant quantity of suspected cocaine was located in the vehicle.

Gardaí arrested the motorist, who was driving unaccompanied as a provisional license holder.

A blood specimen was obtained for drug analysis and the car was detained.

An Garda Síochána are reminding motorists to never drink and drive, and never take drugs and drive.

