Unaccompanied provisional license holder arrested for drug driving in Listowel

Gardaí in Kerry have arrested a motorist caught driving under the influence of cocaine.
A Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoint was conducted in Listowel overnight.
The driver failed a roadside drug test, testing positive for cocaine, while a significant quantity of suspected cocaine was located in the vehicle.
Gardaí arrested the motorist, who was driving unaccompanied as a provisional license holder.
A blood specimen was obtained for drug analysis and the car was detained.
An Garda Síochána are reminding motorists to never drink and drive, and never take drugs and drive.