Advertisement
News

UHK's emergency department can't cope with unprecedented numbers

Oct 25, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
UHK's emergency department can't cope with unprecedented numbers UHK's emergency department can't cope with unprecedented numbers
Share this article

University Hospital Kerry is asking the public to stay away from its emergency department today, unless they're in critical need of urgent medical attention.

It comes following what's been described as an 'unprecedented' number of people showing up at the hospital's A&E department yesterday.

They've also had to close off three wards to new admissions because of the winter vomitting bug, while the number of Covid cases is also putting pressure on beds.

Advertisement

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at the hospital, Martin Boyd says 174 people presented at the A&E for treatment yesterday, which is the most he's ever seen in eleven years working at UHK.

There's also 28 people currently waiting on trolleys with patients facing delays of up to eight hours to be seen.

Mr Boyd made this appeal to anyone considering going to the A&E:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus