UHK to review situation on cancelled outpatient appointments tomorrow

University Hospital Kerry says outpatient appointments for tomorrow and Wednesday remain cancelled but that it will review the situation.

The cancellations are due to pressures arising from COVID-19 including the fact that 10% of UHK staff are absent because they either have the virus or are close contacts.

Mary Fitzgerald is operation manager with UHK.

She says the hospital will review the situation tomorrow regarding the cancellation of outpatient appointments.

There are some exceptions to the widespread cancellations.

Mary Fitzgerald is appealing to people to not go to the hospital's emergency department unless it is absolutely necessary.

She's thanking the public for appreciating the challenges staff are facing.