UHK outpatients among those waiting longest for appointments

University Hospital Kerry has some of the highest percentages of patients who have been on waiting lists for consultant appointments for over a year.

That's according to figures compiled by the Irish Patients' Association, as reported in today's Sunday Independent.

The figures are based on the National Treatment Purchase Fund's report for September, which showed the number of patients waiting for their first consultant outpatients' appointment.

Last month, Radio Kerry reported that there were close to 13,000 patients on waiting lists at UHK up to the end of September.

This report breaks down the overall number on waiting lists into individual treatments, and compares each hospital for the percentage of those on waiting lists, who have been waiting for more than 12 months.

55% of the 1,730 patients waiting for their first consultant outpatients' appointment in cardiology at UHK have been on the list for over 12 months.

This is the third highest percentage of any hospital in the Republic.

UHK has the fifth highest percentage in orthopaedics, with 50% of the 3,145 patients on waiting lists for more than 12 months.

67% of the 1,162 patients waiting for their first appointment for ear, nose or throat treatment have been on the list for over 12 months, the fifth highest percentage.

UHK also ranks fifth highest for the percentage of patients on waiting lists for more than 12 months in plastic surgery, at 50%.