UHK offered contracts to appoint two new emergency medicine consultants

University Hospital Kerry has offered contracts to appoint two new consultants in emergency medicine.

UHK held interviews last week and offers have been made.

There are currently three consultants in emergency medicine at the hospital; if the two additional offers are accepted there’ll be five such consultants at UHK.

Advertisement

President of the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine, Dr Fergal Hickey says this is good news.

However, he adds that it’ll be for nothing if hospital bed shortages aren’t addressed.

Dr Hickey says overcrowding in emergency departments is killing around 400 people in Ireland annually: